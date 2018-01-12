Image copyright Google

Staff at a nightclub in Swansea where a barman was crushed in a service lift had been told how to operate it safely, an inquest has heard.

But the jury was told several employees knew it was possible to override the lift's safety features.

Cyran Stewart, 20, was using the lift to move furniture when the incident happened in the early hours of 24 February 2014.

He died four days later at Morriston Hospital.

The inquest has previously heard there may have been as many as eight stools in the lift when Mr Stewart was crushed.

But on Friday, a number of former employees said they were told to only move four stools at a time.

Each one weighed 20kgs (44lbs) and the wooden frame was reinforced with steel.

'On the brink'

Bar worker Matt Hunter said he had "never heard" of staff using the lift to move as many as eight chairs in one go and he did not think the lift was big enough.

Former employee Alexander Barnes said the lift was "dated" and "on the brink", adding he and other staff had got electric shocks from the safety mechanism.

Another former employee John Hardacre told the hearing "it had been explained" to staff how to operate the lift safely.

He said he would only send four stools up in one go and would generally stay outside the lift, sending it up one floor using a control panel on the outside of the door.

He explained the lift would only move if an internal safety gate and an external safety door were closed.

'Heavy and cumbersome'

But he said it was possible to override the safety feature from inside the lift car and use it without closing the gate.

"I'd seen people do it before, usually when rushing around, but it's usually a one-man job," he said.

Jonathan Dew, another former employee, told the hearing the stools were "heavy and cumbersome" and he had been told by managers to only move four at a time.

The inquest continues.