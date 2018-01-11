Image copyright Google

A key used to manually open lift doors in an emergency was missing at a Swansea nightclub where a bar worker was crushed, an inquest jury has heard.

Firefighters sent to the Walkabout bar to release Cyran Stewart found their own key did not work either.

Mr Stewart, 20, was using a service lift to move furniture when the incident happened in the early hours of 24 February 2014.

He died four days later at Morriston Hospital.

Fire service watch manager Richard Morris told the hearing the lift at the bar was an "old-fashioned industrial lift".

He explained fire crews carry a number of keys to override lift doors in order to gain access during emergencies, but he tried it and it did not work.

"It was jammed solid," he said.

'Sledgehammer broke'

One of the first police officers at the scene, Sgt Leighton Davies, said emergency services had to work in a very limited space.

"I went down on my hands and knees to see and that's when I saw Mr Stewart," he said.

"He appeared to be lifeless."

The jury has heard how stools, weighing 20kg each, were stacked inside the small lift.

"There were eight in there, stacked in formation - four the right way up, and four upside down on top.

"One of the ones stacked the other way must have caught the floor on the way up, flipped over and pinned Mr Stewart," he said.

Sgt Davies described trying to use a sledgehammer to break the legs of the stool to free him, but said his efforts were in vain, due to the stool's reinforced legs.

"It broke the sledgehammer," he said.

Firefighter Simon Evans told the inquest there was a strong sense of urgency at the scene.

"A normal lift rescue is just a case of opening the doors and releasing the people," he said.

"But there was clearly a sense of urgency as screams had been heard and that someone had gone into cardiac arrest."

He too explained the key would not work to open the doors and hydraulic equipment was needed to gain access.

He described how the fly-wheel in the basement of Walkabout, which is used to move the lift up or down in an emergency, was not moving.

"When the furniture was cut, the lift car did start to move," he said.

"And once enough had been moved, the gentleman was moved from the lift car and paramedics started to work."

The inquest continues.