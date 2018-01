Image copyright Twitter/David Rees Image caption Police said the landslide was a "minor" one

A road closed following a landslip in Neath Port Talbot has been reopened.

The B4286 Cwmavon Road in Port Talbot was shut in both directions between London Row and Heilbronn Way due to the landslip on 30 December.

It has now reopened with a lane closure and traffic signals in place, but access to Ynys-y-Wern remains closed.

Drivers travelling along the road have been advised to allow extra time. All home-to-school transport is running as normal.