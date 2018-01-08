A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found at a house in Neath Port Talbot.

Terrie-Ann Jones, 33, was found dead at the property in Talbot Road, Cimla, on Friday evening.

A man, 56, from Briton Ferry, appeared before magistrates in Swansea on Monday, charged with her murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 10 January.