South West Wales

Terrie-Ann Jones' murder: Briton Ferry man in court

  • 8 January 2018
Crime scene

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found at a house in Neath Port Talbot.

Terrie-Ann Jones, 33, was found dead at the property in Talbot Road, Cimla, on Friday evening.

A man, 56, from Briton Ferry, appeared before magistrates in Swansea on Monday, charged with her murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 10 January.

Image copyright Family photo

Related Topics