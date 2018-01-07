Image copyright South Wales Police

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother after her body was found at a house in Neath.

Terrie-Ann Jones, 33, was found dead at the property in Talbot Road at about 19:35 GMT on Friday.

A 56-year-old man from the Briton Ferry area has been charged with her murder. He will appear before Swansea Magistrates on Monday.

Ms Jones' family said they had lost a "loving mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend".

"Terrie-Ann was the life and soul of the party and is going to be missed by everybody that loved and knew her," said the family in a statement.

South Wales Police said specialist officers were providing support to her family.