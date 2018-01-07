Image copyright Caitlin Thompson Image caption Red was found on Saturday after surviving nine wintry nights in the mountains

It is a remarkable tale of the kindness of strangers and a hardy pet surviving against the odds.

Red, the Welsh Border Collie, vanished while being walked in heavy snow on Preseli Mountains, Pembrokeshire, on Thursday, 28 December.

Her owners thought they would never see her again but, after a 10-day search, she was found by a stranger.

Despite losing some weight, the 13-year-old dog is enjoying being back at home, her family has said.

Student Caitlin Thompson, 21, was walking the family pet with father, Richard, when Red vanished. They had been searching but had started to lose hope that she would be found.

"It was quite heavy snow, we didn't walk her on the lead as she has always been fine," she said. "She knows the area... she just set off. I think she got disorientated."

Image copyright Caitlin Thompson Image caption Red was wearing the high-vis vest she is wearing here when she vanished on Thursday, 28 December

Caitlin, who returned to the family home in Pembrokeshire for Christmas, posted about their pet's disappearance on Facebook.

She said the number of people who went out looking for Red in the wintry conditions, searching large areas on foot and quad bikes, was "overwhelming".

Someone had printed out posters and put them in nearby car parks which meant it was easy to reunite her with her family when she was spotted crouching behind a rock.

"Loads of people came out to help. There were so many people we didn't even know, and then today [Saturday] a woman rang up and said she had found her," said Caitlin.

"I am in disbelief she managed to survive that long. She is 13-years-old," she said. "Red has hearing issues. She probably couldn't hear people calling her name."

Caitlin, who has since returned to university in Reading, said the woman who found Red had seen the plea for help online and rang her.

She said Red had been to see a vet and was given the all-clear, and that she had been "feasting like a king".

"We are so happy," she said.