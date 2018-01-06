Image copyright Getty Images

A suspected knifeman has been held by police following a three-hour stand-off involving armed officers.

South Wales Police were called to Gorseinon, Swansea, at about 11:00 GMT on Saturday after reports that a male was in possession of a bladed instrument.

A force spokeswoman said a "protracted negotiation" followed and the individual was arrested by about 14:00.

No injuries were reported and the man is now in police custody.

"As part of the operation armed officers assisted patrol officers as a precaution," said the force.