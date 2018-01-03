Christmas card glitter caused woman's eye lesion
Christmas card glitter caused a lesion in a woman's eyeball, a report in a medical journal has said.
She was treated at Swansea's Singleton Hospital after suffering a painful, swollen eye and had lost some vision.
A British Medical Journal (BMJ) case study said doctors initially thought the 49-year-old had a herpes infection.
When the lesion was examined under a microscope, the shiny surface was seen and the woman recalled getting glitter in her eye from a Christmas card.
Doctors in the ophthalmology department of the hospital saw the lesion on the woman's cornea, but initially mistook it as the glitter had formed into a clump, causing a lesion that mimicked the symptoms of a herpes infection, the report said.
The BMJ report warned doctors to always ask about the cause of a possible eye trauma, even if symptoms seemed to clearly show a common infection.
"The lesion may have been easily misdiagnosed as a herpetic simplex infection by non-specialists for which treatment would have been topical antiviral ointment instead of removal and antibiotics," the report said.