Image caption Some of the original plans for the plant have been amended

Revised plans for a rapid response gas-fired power station to supply 150,000 homes will be consulted on in Swansea.

Abergelli Power Limited wants to build the plant, which would generate backup energy for the National Grid if renewable sources fail, on land at Abergellli Farm, near Felindre.

It would only operate when needed and produce power for a maximum of 2,250 hours a year.

If approved, it would create 15 full time jobs and could open in 2022.

The firm consulted on proposals for the power station in 2014, but the project was put on hold in 2015 due to market uncertainty.

It is now under the new ownership of British energy company, Drax Group plc, and is being revived, but with some of the original plans amended.

They include putting electrical cables underground instead of having an overhead line, having an access route from the B4489 to the west of the site, and reducing the number of chimney stacks from five to one.

Because it could produce up to 299 MW of electricity a year, the scheme is classified as a nationally significant infrastructure project and will need consent from the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The consultation on the plans runs from 16 January to 19 February 2018.