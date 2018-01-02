Image caption Six fire crews tackled the blaze which started at about 13:30 GMT on Monday

Investigations are continuing into the cause of a fire at an eco village in Pembrokeshire.

Twenty-two firefighters tackled the blaze at Lammas eco village in Glandwr, near Crymych, for more than six hours on Monday.

A house made partially of straw bales has been destroyed at the site, which is made up of nine homes and was set up to promote sustainable living.

No-one was injured and the cause remains unknown.

Dai Swan, group manager for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said crews were confronted by a fierce fire on arrival, which had engulfed a house.

He said the straw construction of the building made the blaze difficult to extinguish as the material can easily reignite, but said firefighters had managed to stop it spreading to a nearby greenhouse.

He added: "It's utterly heartbreaking for the crews seeing how much workmanship has gone into these [house] frames.

"Each piece of this building is bespoke, it's done to a beautifully high standard and to see it damaged by fire is just heartbreaking."