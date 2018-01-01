Fire breaks out at Lammas eco village in Pembrokeshire
- 1 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an eco village set up to promote sustainable living.
Mid and West Wales Fire Service confirmed it was attending a fire at the Lammas eco village in Glandwr, near Crymych in Pembrokeshire.
The village consists of a community of nine houses built by residents and a community house.