Port Talbot road remains closed after landslide
- 31 December 2017
A road remains closed following a landslide in Neath Port Talbot.
South Wales Police said the B4286 Cwmavon Road in Port Talbot was closed in between London Row and Heilbronn Way.
Aberavon AM David Rees tweeted that council staff and the fire service had been dealing with the landslide on Saturday afternoon.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the road until further notice.