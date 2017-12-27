South West Wales

Llangennech street cordoned off by armed police

Armed police officers cordoned off a Carmarthenshire street after reports somebody was in possession of a knife.

They were called to Llys Gwyn in Llangennech because of a domestic incident on Wednesday morning.

A man was arrested on suspicion of making threats of violence at about 12:15 GMT.

Nobody was injured in the incident.