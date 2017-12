Image copyright Athena

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was attacked in Swansea.

Kyle Dunbar was brought before Swansea Magistrate's Court on Boxing Day.

He was remanded in custody until a later date following a brief appearance.

South Wales Police said a 39-year-old man remains in a critical condition at Morriston Hospital after the alleged attack, which happened near High Street on Saturday at about 20:40 GMT.