Image copyright Chris Shaw/Geograph Image caption Margam Crematorium opened on 1 May 1969

A crematorium described as "imaginative and creative" has been listed by Wales' historical monuments body.

Margam Crematorium in Neath Port Talbot was given Grade II status by Cadw as it is considered "a fine example of a post-war crematorium".

A report earlier this year said it had "attracted interest from commentators on architectural developments" ever since it was built in 1969.

Cadw said it had "special architectural and historic interest".

The move is not a "preservation order or a block on future changes" but means any alterations affecting the character of the building would need listed building consent.

Image copyright Jonathan Billinger/Geograph Image caption Margam becomes the third crematorium in Wales after Llwydcoed (pictured) and Coychurch

The building is considered a fine example of a post-war crematorium and was described in the draft listing as "especially imaginative and creative in responding to the design challenges of the building type".

It has hardly changed since it was built, so is considered to have a "very immediate and direct connection to the historical context to which it belongs".

Margam was the eight crematorium to be built in Wales and joins Coychurch in Bridgend and Llwydcoed in Rhondda Cynon Taff in getting listed status.

In awarding Margam the status, Cadw said: "The building is especially imaginative and creative in responding to the design challenges of the building type, with a plan and layout that skilfully handles the circulation of users through the building and separates its functions and with a simplicity of design and detail that helps to create a sense of spirituality appropriate to its purpose."