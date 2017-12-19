Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The collision happened on the A478 at Rhoshill

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a council lorry and a car in Pembrokeshire.

The driver of the car was airlifted to hospital following the collision on the A478 at Rhoshill at about 11:40 GMT on Tuesday, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The two occupants of the Pembrokeshire Council highways maintenance lorry were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road is expected to remain closed for another two hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.