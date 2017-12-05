Image copyright Google

A supermarket in Carmarthen was cordoned off by police after reports of a possible attempted child abduction.

Dyfed-Powys Police was called to the suspected incident at Tesco in Carmarthen just after 18:30 GMT.

A force spokesman said no physical contact was made with the child who was safe and well with family and officers.

Police cordoned off the area and stopped people from entering or leaving during the alert. An investigation is ongoing.

"In order to investigate thoroughly, and carry out necessary enquiries, the cordon was put in place," said the spokesman.

"The scene has now been released and access to and from the location is permitted once more.

"We are grateful for the co-operation of the public, and thank everyone for their patience whilst we worked to resolve this."