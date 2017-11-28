Image copyright Baglan Funeral Home Image caption The limousine is used to take mourners to funerals

A man has been arrested after a funeral car was stolen, prompting a Facebook campaign to track it down.

The limousine was taken from Baglan Funeral Home near Port Talbot on Monday and was driven around the town before being found six hours later.

A Facebook post by director Craig Perfect, appealing for sightings, was shared 3,000 times as people commented on where they had seen the vehicle.

Police said a 34-year-old man from the Neath area remained in custody.

"I want to thank everyone who passed on information," said Mr Perfect.

"They and South Wales Police were very responsive. There were literally dozens of sightings."

The limousine was returned damaged, and Mr Perfect said "it was very lucky there wasn't an accident".