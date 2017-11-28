Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Talks are set to take place over building the tourist attraction which could open by 2020

A £70m scheme for a cable car with toboggan slide, zip wire and restaurant overlooking Swansea Bay could be up and running by 2020.

New Zealand-based Skyline Enterprises will formally begin talks with Swansea council and draw up detailed designs, with the summit being on Kilvey Hill.

The firm runs two resorts in New Zealand and has luge rides in Canada, South Korea and Singapore.

It will fund the Swansea project but planning permission will be needed.

A deal also needs to be struck with landowners for part of the hill.

Company representatives have made two visits to Swansea to look at the potential for turning Kilvey Hill into a tourism hotspot.

Swansea council leader Rob Stewart said it could lead to hundreds of jobs.

'Enthusiasm'

"We said we're going to bring investment to Swansea and are keen to up our game so the city can catch up with other places in the UK," he added.

Skyline Enterprises chief executive Geoff McDonald said: "We are encouraged by the enthusiasm and interest in our gondola and luge operation, and look forward to on-going discussions."

It is the latest in a list of projects earmarked for the city.

Plans are progressing on a £500m revamp of the city centre which will include an arena, aquarium and digital district along with new shopping areas.

The site of the former Hafod Copperworks is being restored and a whisky distillery with visitor centre could be opening too.

Councillors are also hoping the UK government will give the green light to a £1bn tidal lagoon energy project.