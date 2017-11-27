Sickness bug closes Glangwili Hospital ward to visitors
- 27 November 2017
An outbreak of a sickness bug has led to the temporary closure to visitors of a ward at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is asking visitors to stay away from the Teifi ward after cases of gastroenteritis were confirmed.
Gastroenteritis causes diarrhoea and vomiting and can spread to others very easily.