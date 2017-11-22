Dog owners warned over palm oil on Pembrokeshire beaches
- 22 November 2017
South West Wales
Dog walkers have been urged to take care on Pembrokeshire beaches after what is believed to be palm oil was washed up.
Pembrokeshire council said the coastguard and fire services were at South beach in Tenby and there had been a similar incident on nearby Castle Beach.
It warned more may wash up on future tides but in smaller quantities.
Palm oil can be harmful to dogs.