South West Wales

Dog owners warned over palm oil on Pembrokeshire beaches

A barrel which may have contained palm oil Image copyright Jonathan Lewis

Dog walkers have been urged to take care on Pembrokeshire beaches after what is believed to be palm oil was washed up.

Pembrokeshire council said the coastguard and fire services were at South beach in Tenby and there had been a similar incident on nearby Castle Beach.

It warned more may wash up on future tides but in smaller quantities.

Palm oil can be harmful to dogs.