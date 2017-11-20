"Very many people" were victims of sexual abuse by a monk on Caldey Island in the 1970s and 1980s, according to a journalist who investigated the case.

Caldey Abbey paid compensation to six women abused as children by Father Thaddeus Kotik, who lived on the Pembrokeshire island for 45 years.

Kotik befriended families who visited the island and gained their trust.

Amanda Gearing told BBC Wales he would also grab children walking on paths on a day trip and assault them.

She said: "There was a typical pattern of behaviour where he assaulted children.

"He did that by inveigling himself into the lives of the parents, gaining the trust of the parents and then taking the children, most often in groups, and offending against them in groups.

"This is why some children know that other children have been abused because they have seen it when they were children.

"A lot of them knew each other but they also knew that many of the day trippers who also came to the island and holiday makers were offended against but they don't have a way of contacting them."

Ms Gearing explained: "Even if they might have just been a day tripper, we know he hid in the bushes, he grabbed kids off the path and assaulted them and let them go.

"It might be just a memory someone has and a child might even have reported that to their parents, and the parents might have said, 'that was a nightmare' or 'that couldn't have happened'."

Image caption Australian journalist Amanda Gearing initially spoke to a victim now living in Australia

She said it was impossible to estimate numbers at this point, but added: "We are not sure of the extent of it but we do know it will be very many people."

Ms Gearing said as well as wanting other victims to have recognition of their experiences, the families involved also wanted an apology from the abbey, which they have not received, despite the compensation payout.

Some victims' "earliest memories" were of the abuse, which she said indicated they were babies or toddlers when it first happened until they were away from the island.

"It's difficult to tell from exactly what age. The abuse ranged from touching offences to rape," she said.

Some abuse was also carried out on the island by at least one other person who was a friend of Kotik, according to evidence heard by Ms Gearing.

"Some women and some men have come forward, not to report abuse directly by Thaddeus of them but to report abuse by other adults who took them in school groups to the island.

"The offender in that group was a school teacher and he was charged and convicted and he was friends with Thaddeus.

"Although Thaddeus was quite isolated on Caldey Island, we know he was in contact with other offenders."