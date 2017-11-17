Broad Haven farm 'explosion' man in critical condition
- 17 November 2017
A 62-year-old man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire at a farm in Pembrokeshire.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to a "welding explosion" in Broad Haven on Thursday.
Two people were hurt and one suffered "extensive burns" over his body and is in a critical but stable condition.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating the fire with the Health and Safety Executive.