A 62-year-old man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire at a farm in Pembrokeshire.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to a "welding explosion" in Broad Haven on Thursday.

Two people were hurt and one suffered "extensive burns" over his body and is in a critical but stable condition.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating the fire with the Health and Safety Executive.