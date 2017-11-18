Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Status Quo performed at Parc y Scarlets in August 2016

Concerts by acts such as Status Quo and UB40 have helped a loss-making rugby stadium record a £500,000 profit.

The 14,000-capacity Parc y Scarlets opened in 2008 as a home for the Llanelli-based rugby region.

Officials recently gave a presentation to Carmarthenshire councillors on the commercial activities of last season's Pro 12 champions.

Despite non-rugby activities making a profit, the cost of running the team is about £1m more than it generates.

The Scarlets is one of four professional rugby regions in Wales - along with the Dragons, Blues and Ospreys.

Parc y Scarlets was built as a new home for the Scarlets, replacing Stradey Park, which had hosted rugby in the town for 130 years.

Chief operations officers Phil Morgan said the stadium lost £100,000 in 2014-15.

However, in five years, it has seen a £600,000 turnaround to record a £500,000 profit.

Major reasons for this include the Castell Howell Food Expo, that brings together about 200 producers.

A fireworks display has also sold out for the past two years, while it holds a Darts Masters event and has had acts including Jess Glynne, UB4O and Status Quo perform.

Image copyright Ronald John Saunders/ Geograph Image caption Stradey Park was the venue for Llanelli's victory over the New Zealand All Blacks in 1972

"The big challenge is the rugby income. What we get from the WRU, participating in Europe in the league," said Mr Morgan.

"It has grown, but there is still a gap (between what the region receives and the cost of running the side). That is the challenge."

In 2014, the region received £4,097,000 - a combination of television, competition participation fees, sponsorship cash and gate receipts. However, running the side cost £5,111,000.

For the current season, the Scarlets will generate about £6m but running costs have risen to £7m.

But on the back of last year's Pro 12 triumph - when the side beat Munster in the final in Dublin - attendances this season are up 45%.

Swiss Valley councillor Giles Morgan said: "The brand makes Llanelli global and not many things do.

"It brings jobs, tourism, hotels have sprung up (around the stadium). It is hard to think what Carmarthenshire would be like without the Scarlets."