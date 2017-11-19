Image copyright National Trust Image caption The farmhouse has been renovated as part of the deal

A tenant is being sought to run an outdoor activity centre at a National Trust farm on one of Pembrokeshire's most "iconic" stretches of coastline.

The charity is currently converting Gupton Farm at Freshwater West, near Castlemartin, into a outdoor recreation base.

The farmhouse has been renovated and there is a campsite, walking trails and a bird hide.

An initial two-year lease will be available for the 2018 tourist season.

Image copyright National Trust Image caption Scenes from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows were filmed at Freshwater West beach

Image copyright Nataional Trust Image caption Camping is available at the site

Building work is ongoing to convert the site's former milking parlour and dairy, which is expected to be completed by May.

National Trust said it hoped the centre would increase visitor numbers, create jobs and strengthen community connections with the farm by allowing access to groups such as Scouts, RNLI and health groups.

It said the activity lease, which will include the renovated base, would provide a "unique opportunity to work with the conservation charity at one of Pembrokeshire's most iconic locations".

Image copyright National Trust

Image copyright National Trust Image caption The site has received funding from Welsh Government, its Rural Development Programme and outdoor clothing firm Cotswold Outdoor

National Trust Pembrokeshire's general manager Mike Greenslade, said: "We're open to activity ideas and would welcome proposals that are appropriate for the farmstead setting, inspired by natural resources and supportive of the local community.

"The trust views this tenancy as an exciting long-term partnership that will enhance the offer at Gupton Farm and Freshwater West."

Anyone interested in taking on the site can attend a viewing day at the farm on 30 November.

National Trust owns 60 miles (96km) of the Pembrokeshire coast including 30 farms and 25 cottages.