South West Wales

Broad Haven farm fire, Pembrokeshire, leaves two in hospital

Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a farm in Pembrokeshire.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to Broad Haven just after 11:50 GMT on Thursday.

A man was airlifted to Swansea's Morriston Hospital and a second person was taken to Withybush General Hospital in Haverfordwest.

The Wales Air Ambulance and an ambulance crew remain at the scene.