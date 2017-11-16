Broad Haven farm fire, Pembrokeshire, leaves two in hospital
- 16 November 2017
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a farm in Pembrokeshire.
The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to Broad Haven just after 11:50 GMT on Thursday.
A man was airlifted to Swansea's Morriston Hospital and a second person was taken to Withybush General Hospital in Haverfordwest.
The Wales Air Ambulance and an ambulance crew remain at the scene.