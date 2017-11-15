Image copyright Google Image caption Ty Elwyn and Llanelli Town Hall was forced to close to staff and the public

Two people have charged in connection with a fire at a council building in Carmarthenshire.

Police said the fire at the rear of Ty Elwyn in Llanelli on Tuesday is "believed to have been started deliberately".

Two females, aged 18, and 16, have been charged with intent to endanger life and were due to appear before Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said the fire caused extensive damage.

It also caused widespread localised power loss and disruption, cutting off supplies to a number of council buildings.

Carmarthenshire council said emergency arrangements had been put in place to ensure minimal impact on services, and alternative power supplies were arranged at nearby buildings, including Llanelli Leisure Centre, Caemaen Care Home and Day Centre and the Coleshill Centre.