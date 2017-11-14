Singer Katherine Jenkins has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The Neath-born mezzo-soprano, 37, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she is expecting a baby boy.

She posted a picture of her two-year-old daughter Aaliyah wearing a cape, with the caption "sidekick coming soon...".

The singer and her husband Andrew Levitas first became parents in September 2015.

In the post she wrote: "Andrew and I are overjoyed that our family will be growing in 2018 with the addition of our 2nd child - a baby brother for our little superhero Aaliyah!".