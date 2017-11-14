Image copyright Google Image caption Tenants at Ty'r Gelli sheltered housing scheme in Llanelli are set to get a rebate

Tenants living in a sheltered housing scheme in Carmarthenshire are set to be refunded more than £33,000 after being overcharged on their water bills.

A review found Welsh Water had incorrectly charged the council for water at Ty'r Gelli in Llanelli from April 2010 to last March.

A council meeting will take place on Tuesday to consider a report which recommends refunding tenants. The average rebate is £973.13 each.

Welsh Water has been asked to comment.