Tata Steel could transfer 70 jobs at Port Talbot steelworks to India, the company has confirmed.

The Indian firm said it was consulting with workers in "back-office functions" to transfer the roles to a third-party company.

It comes just days after Tata said it was to invest £30m in the Port Talbot plant.

A spokesman said: "We will endeavour to offer every affected employee an alternative role within the company."

Tata said the firm was working hard to develop a sustainable future in the UK and was striving "improve productivity wherever possible".

The at-risk posts include administration, with jobs such as invoice processing and data inputting.

Almost 7,000 people are employed by Tata in Wales, including more than 4,000 in Port Talbot - the largest steel works in the UK.