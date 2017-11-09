Man arrested in Llanelli over air rifle incident
- 9 November 2017
A man has been arrested following reports of an air rifle being used in a Carmarthenshire town.
Dyfed-Powys Police said two air rifles were recovered after officers were called to Box Cemetery on Swansea Road, Llanelli, on Thursday morning.
The cemetery was closed for public safety and no-one was injured during the incident.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and currently remains in police custody.