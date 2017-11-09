Image copyright Family photo Image caption Valerie Mannu's family paid tribute to the mother, grandmother and great grandmother

An 85-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in Swansea was "full of life", her family have said.

Valerie Mannu died in hospital after a grey Volkswagen Amarok failed to stop at the scene on Caernarvon Way, Bonymaen on Wednesday.

A 53-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Police want to speak to those travelling in a red and a white car who may have stopped to help Ms Mannu.

In a tribute, her family said they were "devastated", adding: "She was fun-loving and full of life at a young 85 years.

"She will be desperately missed by her family and the community where she was well known and loved by all."