Probe after man dies in Bae Baglan School grounds
- 8 November 2017
- From the section South West Wales
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the grounds of a school.
South Wales Police were called to Bae Baglan School, Neath Port Talbot, at about 06:40 GMT on Wednesday.
The council confirmed the man was not thought to be a pupil or staff member at the super school.
Police are not looking for anyone in connection with the death of the man. The council said staff had made sure the children were safe.