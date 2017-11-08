A 79-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with potentially "life changing injuries" after being hit by a car in Swansea.

Police said the car, believed to be grey Volkswagen Amorak, failed to stop at the scene on Caernarvon Way, Bonymaen at about 10:00 GMT.

The pedestrian is being treated in Morriston Hospital.

Caernarvon Way is closed near its junction with Caerphilly Road for investigations.