Pedestrian, 79, seriously hurt in Swansea hit-and-run
- 8 November 2017
- From the section South West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 79-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with potentially "life changing injuries" after being hit by a car in Swansea.
Police said the car, believed to be grey Volkswagen Amorak, failed to stop at the scene on Caernarvon Way, Bonymaen at about 10:00 GMT.
The pedestrian is being treated in Morriston Hospital.
Caernarvon Way is closed near its junction with Caerphilly Road for investigations.