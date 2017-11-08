From the section

Image copyright Garth Newton/Geograph

Plans to transform a Pembrokeshire reservoir into a "great Welsh water park" as part of a £4m development have been given the go ahead.

Welsh Water wants to make Llys y Fran Country Park, near Clarbeston Road, a "first class" tourism destination.

The first phase of the scheme includes new outdoor activity and information centres and a building for water-based activities.

The existing visitor centre will be refurbished and extended.

Permission has also been granted for a bike skills area, featuring mounds, banks, dips and gravel tracks, along with camping and caravan pitches, enhanced parking and landscaping.

Pembrokeshire council's planning committee voted to give the head of planning the power to approve the application, subject to conditions.

Image copyright Welsh Water Image caption Llys y Fran artist impression

Image copyright Welsh Water Image caption An aerial view of the bike skills track