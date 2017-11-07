Image copyright RNLI Port Talbot Image caption 'Miracle' the seal became stuck over the weekend

Rescuers will try to free a seal trapped by boulders on a south Wales beach later on Tuesday.

The juvenile animal - nicknamed Miracle by volunteers - has been stuck on Aberavon Beach at Port Talbot since at least Sunday.

The seal wriggled into a gap between rocks and has been unable to get out.

RSPCA Cymru said access was "exceptionally difficult" but the animal is not in any immediate danger.

"We have sought the opinion of specialists to see what engineering options may exist to help the seal - and what equipment could be needed to do this is now being explored," said an official for the animal welfare charity.

Nicki Llewellyn, who lives nearby, said he has been down to the beach a few times after his friend told him about it.

"One of the guys I surf with said he thought he heard a baby crying, he looked round and spotted it. The seal has got a fair bit of space to move around under the boulder, but it's just getting to him, the hole is far too small," said Mr Llewellyn.

Image copyright RNLI Port Talbot Image caption Diggers will try to lift the boulders to free the seal

One theory is that the seal was startled by fireworks over the weekend and sheltered in the rocks.

An area of the beach will be sealed-off later while equipment is brought in to lift the boulders.

The public are also being asked to stay away.

"The public's concern for this seal is heartening and a reminder as to how strongly people care about animals and their welfare - but we would urge anyone in the local area to remain at a safe distance and not seek to access the seal at this time," added the RSPCA.