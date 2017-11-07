Image copyright Google

The second phase of house building on the former Swansea University student village has been given the go ahead.

A developer bought the Hendrefoilan site in 2013 and work is progressing on the first 43 of 300 homes.

The second phase involves 113 houses across the remainder of the original part of the village, with students still occupying the newer Woodside flats until at least July 2019.

Swansea council approved the plans on Tuesday.

Most students now live near the university's Bay campus which opened in 2015.