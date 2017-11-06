A road traffic collision has closed part of the A48 in Carmarthenshire.

The crash happened near Cross Hands at about 20:30 GMT and the A48 westbound carriageway is shut between the junction with the A476 Llandeilo Road and the Foelgastell interchange.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the main route between Swansea and Carmarthen and west Wales is blocked for two miles and diversions are in place.

The police could not say how long the road would be closed for.