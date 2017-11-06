Image copyright Google Image caption Hakin Infants School is one of four primaries to close in the summer

Plans to close four Pembrokeshire primary schools have been backed.

Hakin Infants, Hakin Junior, Hubberston and Stackpole schools have all been deemed "surplus to requirements" by the county council.

Pupils are due to leave the buildings in summer 2018 and will move to the new Gelliswick and Penrhyn schools, which serve the Milford Haven and Angle peninsula areas respectively.

Cabinet backed the recommendation to close the schools on Monday.

A report before members said the disposal of surplus council property will raise cash and that the sites are likely to be redeveloped into homes.