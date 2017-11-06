Neath house destroyed by fire prompts investigation
- 6 November 2017
A blaze which destroyed a house in Neath Port Talbot is being investigated.
Eight fire crews were sent to Lombard Street, Neath, to tackle the fire on Sunday at 17:30 GMT.
The occupants, as well as those from a number of neighbouring addresses, were evacuated by South Wales Police.
The fire service said its investigation would take place on Monday.