Image copyright @craigb5293/Twitter Image caption Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the house at the height of the blaze

Homes have been evacuated after a house fire in Neath Port Talbot.

Six fire crews were called to the blaze in Lombard Street, Neath, at 17:30 GMT on Sunday.

The street has been closed and residents of the affected house, as well as those in neighbouring homes, were moved from the area as firefighters tackled the fire.

The fire has been extinguished but crews remain at the scene damping down.

Neath AM Jeremy Miles tweeted: "Dreadful news about the fire in Lombard Street, #Neath. If there is any help I can offer affected residents, please contact my office."