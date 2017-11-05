Image copyright Family photos Image caption Jason Thomas, 23, become a father in May

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a car crash which also left a woman dead and a baby injured.

Jason Thomas, 23, and Naomi Carter, 18, died after their car crashed into a lamp-post in Trebanos, Pontardawe, at about 03:15 GMT on Saturday.

Ms Carter's 11-month-old son was also taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Mr Thomas' family said the new dad was "besotted" with his baby daughter Freya.

A family statement read: "Jason was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and uncle and had, earlier this year, become a new dad.

"He was so kind and would literally do anything to help anyone.

"He was a highly sensitive, emotional and thoughtful person but also knew how to enjoy himself.

"He was very respectful of the local community of Trebanos where he was very well known and they, in turn, respected him.

"Jason became a dad to Freya in May of this year and was besotted with his beautiful baby daughter.

"There are lots of children in our large family who all loved and doted on their favourite uncle Jason.

"It's such a tragedy to lose two such young people so suddenly and in the prime of their lives. Jason and Naomi will never be forgotten."