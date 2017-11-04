Image copyright Google

Two people have died and a baby has been taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in crashed into a lamppost in the Swansea Valley.

South Wales Police was called to Swansea Road, Trebanos, Neath Port Talbot at about 03:15 GMT of Saturday.

The driver, a 23-year-old local man and a female front-seat passenger, 18, were killed. An 11-month-old baby was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses.