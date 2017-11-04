Motorcyclist, 26, dies at scene of A4067 crash in Swansea
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in Swansea.
South Wales Police said the 26-year-old man died on the A4067 after a collision with a Fiat Punto travelling in the opposite direction.
The crash caused rush hour tailbacks in both directions on the M4 on Friday and police thanked motorists for their patience.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorcycle before the crash has been asked to contact police.