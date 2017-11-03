A main road out of Swansea is closed following a crash between a motorbike and a car.

The A4067 - the main route into the Swansea valley - is shut in both directions between M4 motorway junction 45 at Ynysforgan and Glais.

The accident, which happened at about 16:00 GMT on Friday, is causing tailbacks on both directions of the M4.

South Wales Police have asked for motorists to "be patient" around rush hour and use an alternative route.