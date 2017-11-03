Main A4067 road in Swansea shut after crash
- 3 November 2017
A main road out of Swansea is closed following a crash between a motorbike and a car.
The A4067 - the main route into the Swansea valley - is shut in both directions between M4 motorway junction 45 at Ynysforgan and Glais.
The accident, which happened at about 16:00 GMT on Friday, is causing tailbacks on both directions of the M4.
South Wales Police have asked for motorists to "be patient" around rush hour and use an alternative route.
#Morriston_NPT ROAD CLOSURE at A4067 between Glais and J45 due to Police incident. Please be patient and use alternative route #RR— SW Police Swansea (@SWPSwansea) November 3, 2017
