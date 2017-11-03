South West Wales

Main A4067 road in Swansea shut after crash

accident sign

A main road out of Swansea is closed following a crash between a motorbike and a car.

The A4067 - the main route into the Swansea valley - is shut in both directions between M4 motorway junction 45 at Ynysforgan and Glais.

The accident, which happened at about 16:00 GMT on Friday, is causing tailbacks on both directions of the M4.

South Wales Police have asked for motorists to "be patient" around rush hour and use an alternative route.

Related Topics