Motorcycle crash sends rider down embankment
- 2 November 2017
A motorcyclist has fallen down an embankment after being involved in a single-vehicle crash.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the 55-year-old fell 20m (65.6ft) before being taken to Morriston Hospital with "serious, not life-threatening injuries".
Wales Air Ambulance and two crews were called to the A4069 north of Brynamman, Carmarthenshire, around 13:00 GMT.
The road has since reopened but it is expected to be closed again whilst the vehicle is retrieved.