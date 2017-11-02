Image copyright Darrel Walters Image caption A section of the lock gates at Milford Marina floating in the water after they were forced open

A marina lock gate torn from its hinges by the remains of Hurricane Ophelia on October 16 will be removed from the water and assessed for damage.

Repairs on the 80 tonne gate in Milford Marina are underway after it was left floating in the marina entrance.

The Pembrokeshire coast had been battered by winds of up to 90mph.

Around a dozen boats had been trapped in the docks before the gate was tugged away by the Svitzer Gelliswick.

The Port of Milford Haven said the gate was taken to the J Wall there on November 1, where it will be winched from the dock by a 500-tonne crane.

The gate will then be checked for damage and any important repairs made.

A barge is scheduled to tow the gate back into place in several weeks time.