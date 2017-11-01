From the section

Image caption Passengers faced delays after a freight train damaged the track

Train services between Carmarthen and Swansea have resumed after being cancelled due to a broken track.

Rail services were stopped after 50 miles of the line was damaged between Ferryside and Kidwelly in Carmarthenshire on Monday.

Network Rail said the "extensive damage" was caused following a serious fault on a freight train.

Services restarted on Wednesday following repairs.

Bill Kelly, chief operating officer for Network Rail, thanked passengers for their patience during the disruption.