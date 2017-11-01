Image copyright Mike Alexander Image caption Skomer is an important breeding site for the Atlantic grey seal

More seal pups have been confirmed dead on a Pembrokeshire island as a result of the recent storms.

Storms Ophelia and Brian wreaked havoc on Skomer last month, and the latest count shows three quarters of this season's Atlantic grey seal pups have now died.

The average number born on the island each year is 160.

Ramsey Island also lost about 90 pups, but its warden said around 30 had been born since the last storm.

More than 50 injured pups have been rescued by volunteers and are being cared for at a centre in Milford Haven before being released back into the wild.

Rebecca Vincent from the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, which manages Skomer, said it is "heartbreaking" to see all of their conservation work "wiped out by a natural occurrence".

She said their £25,000 fundraising appeal to repair the damage on the islands and storm-proof them for the future is "close to its target".

Female seals produce a single pup each year and usually mate at around five or six years-old.

Ms Vincent said it was difficult to say how this year's fatalities would affect the future seal population, "but it was likely there will be a knock on effect".

"There are a few breeding adults who didn't make it either," she said, adding that they will be relying on seals which reproduce regularly to keep the numbers going.