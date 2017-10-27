Image copyright Geograph

A doctor who failed to reveal he was under investigation for a "poor grasp of English" when he applied for a new job has been struck off.

Dr Abbass Meina Kalaf worked in paediatrics at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, for Hywel Dda University Health Board in 2015.

He failed to disclose he was subject to a fitness to practice investigation when applying for a new job.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled he should be struck off.

Dr Kalaf was given a job with Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in April 2016, but had told them his most recent employer was East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust between November 2014 and Feburary 2015.

However, he was subject to a fitness to practice investigation brought by Hywel Dda after falling below the minimum score in four different categories of an English language test.

Dr Kalaf had been told he would not get a new job if his employers knew he was under investigation.

His representative Ben Rich said he made a "bad decision" and he understood the seriousness of the allegations.

Mr Rich told the panel that the doctor would not repeat his actions, they were out of character, and there were no clinical or performance errors.

After the hearing's decision was announced, Hywel Dda said: "We are unable to comment on individual cases. Hywel Dda University Health Board has fair and effective arrangements for dealing with any matters of a disciplinary nature."